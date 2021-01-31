Why Myntra is changing its logo following a police complaint

E-commerce website Myntra is set to change its logo after a Mumbai-based activist lodged a complaint with the state cyber police, alleging that the company’s signage was “insulting and offensive” towards women.

The complaint was lodged by a woman named Naaz Patel, the founder of an NGO called Avesta Foundation. She filed the complaint in December last year, demanding the removal of the logo and calling for action to be taken against the company. Patel alleged that the old logo resembled a naked woman.

Mumbai Police’s cyber crime department later sent an email to the Myntra, informing the company about the complaint. Responding to the complaint, the Flipkart-backed e-commerce giant has said that it will change its logo within a month’s time.

While the company is yet to unveil its new logo, it has already started the process of replacing the old signage on all platforms, including the website and app. Myntra has also issued printing orders for packaging material with their new logo, as per reports.

“We found that the logo was offensive in nature for women. Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month’s time,” DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai police told Jagran English.

Founded in 2007, Myntra was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. The company later acquired fashion e-retailer Jabong in 2016. It has since grown to become one of the country’s biggest online fashion websites.