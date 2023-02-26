scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
MWC Diary: A week in Barcelona covering the world’s biggest phone show

Indian Express' Anuj Bhatia heads to the Spanish city of Barcelona to cover the annual Mobile World Congress, the world's biggest mobile tech show.

Written by Anuj Bhatia
Barcelona | February 26, 2023 14:11 IST
MWC 2023, mobile world congress, mwc barcelona, 5G, 6G, mobile world congress 2023, mwc 2023 barcelona highlights I will be in Barcerlona covering the Mobile World Congress, which runs between February 27 and March 2. (Image credit: MWC/GSMA official Facebook page)

Ahhhhh finally! I am in Barcelona after a gap of three years attending the annual Mobile World Congress, perhaps the biggest tech show dedicated to smartphones and telecom. There’s always so much anticipation for this show, and this year I am covering the event in person. As a journalist, I am always curious about massive tech shows such as MWC and CES, given I get the opportunity to meet different types of people associated with tech that you don’t otherwise meet often. But more importantly, MWC for me is a giant show all about the best and worst ideas in mobile tech.

My intention for this blog is to not bombard your phone screen with boring news that you can read anywhere. With this blog, I want to share with you a glimpse of my creative process of covering the Mobile World Congress and a little insight into my thoughts and ideas. This is not a debate nor I am looking for an open discussion, I’d like to say whatever you read on this blog is how I see the changing tech landscape and the future of mobile tech through my eyes.

So here is a diary of my time in Barcelona covering the Mobile World Congress and I hope you’ll enjoy it!

 I am super excited to be in Barcelona attending the world’s biggest mobile tech show. This time, it’s a full week trip and I will take you through the latest and great tech being showcased at MWC. I will also give you a sense of where mobile tech is headed and what's in store from the world's biggest smartphone brands and telecom companies.

