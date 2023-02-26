MWC Diary: A week in Barcelona covering the world’s biggest phone show

Ahhhhh finally! I am in Barcelona after a gap of three years attending the annual Mobile World Congress, perhaps the biggest tech show dedicated to smartphones and telecom. There’s always so much anticipation for this show, and this year I am covering the event in person. As a journalist, I am always curious about massive tech shows such as MWC and CES, given I get the opportunity to meet different types of people associated with tech that you don’t otherwise meet often. But more importantly, MWC for me is a giant show all about the best and worst ideas in mobile tech.

My intention for this blog is to not bombard your phone screen with boring news that you can read anywhere. With this blog, I want to share with you a glimpse of my creative process of covering the Mobile World Congress and a little insight into my thoughts and ideas. This is not a debate nor I am looking for an open discussion, I’d like to say whatever you read on this blog is how I see the changing tech landscape and the future of mobile tech through my eyes.

So here is a diary of my time in Barcelona covering the Mobile World Congress and I hope you’ll enjoy it!