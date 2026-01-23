Motorola unveils Signature flagship smartphone and moto watch powered by Polar in India

The latest announcements from the Lenovo-owned brand look to push deeper into the high-end segment. (Image: Motorola)

Motorola, on Friday, January 23, launched its latest ultra-premium flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature, in India. The new smartphone was launched along with a new wearable, moto watch powered by Polar. With its latest offerings, the Lenovo-owned brand seems to push deeper into the high-end segment.

The Motorola Signature starts at an effective price of Rs 54,999 and is being positioned as the brand’s most premium smartphone offering to date. The device demonstrates a strong focus on cameras, design, AI features, and Motorola’s emphasis on personalisation for consumers.

The Motorola Signature will be available in India in three variants – 12GB+256GB at Rs 59,999, 16GB+512GB at Rs 64,999, and 16GB+1TB at Rs 69,999. The device is being offered in two Pantone-certified colour options, Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive. The Motorola Signature will go on sale starting January 30 via Flipkart, Motorola’s website, and select offline retail stores across India. The company is also offering an Rs 5,000 instant bank discount via HDFC and Axis banks and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000, which can go up to 7,500 for select models.