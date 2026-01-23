Motorola unveils Signature flagship smartphone and moto watch powered by Polar in India

Motorola, on Friday, January 23, launched its latest ultra-premium flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature, in India. The new smartphone was launched along with a new wearable, moto watch powered by Polar. With its latest offerings, the Lenovo-owned brand seems to push deeper into the high-end segment.
The Motorola Signature starts at an effective price of Rs 54,999 and is being positioned as the brand’s most premium smartphone offering to date. The device demonstrates a strong focus on cameras, design, AI features, and Motorola’s emphasis on personalisation for consumers.
The Motorola Signature will be available in India in three variants – 12GB+256GB at Rs 59,999, 16GB+512GB at Rs 64,999, and 16GB+1TB at Rs 69,999. The device is being offered in two Pantone-certified colour options, Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive. The Motorola Signature will go on sale starting January 30 via Flipkart, Motorola’s website, and select offline retail stores across India. The company is also offering an Rs 5,000 instant bank discount via HDFC and Axis banks and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000, which can go up to 7,500 for select models.
The main highlight of the device is its camera system. According to the company, Signature is India’s top-ranked camera phone under Rs 1 lakh, backed by a DXOMARK Gold Label certification and a camera score of 164. The phone sports a triple 50MP Sony LYTIA camera setup, led by the Sony LYTIA 828 main sensor, which Motorola says is the largest 50MP sensor currently available. The camera system supports 8K Dolby Vision video recording, optical image stabilisation, and Pantone-validated colour accuracy.
On the other hand, the rear camera array features a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, along with a 50MP ultra-wide and macro camera. The phone also has a 50MP selfie camera capable of recording 4K video at 60fps.
When it comes to performance, the Motorola Signature is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options going up to 1TB. The company said that the device uses an advanced vapour chamber and liquid metal cooling system to maintain sustained performance during gaming and AI-heavy tasks.
Signature features a 6.8-inch Super HD Extreme AMOLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and a peak brightness of 6,200 nits. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It has got IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
When it comes to software, the device runs Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI. The makers assure seven years of Android OS updates and security patches. The phone also includes Motorola’s moto ai 2.0 features, offering on-device AI tools for photography, productivity, and contextual assistance, with support for Google Gemini, Copilot, and Perplexity.
Alongside the smartphone, Motorola also launched the moto watch powered by Polar, marking its latest push into the wearables segment. The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch circular OLED display, aluminium casing, dual-band GPS, and advanced health tracking powered by Polar’s wellness platform. It supports heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 measurement, and recovery insights, while offering up to 13 days of battery life.
The moto watch is priced at Rs 5,999 for the silicone strap variant, while metal and leather strap options are priced at Rs 6,999.
