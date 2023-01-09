Motorola announces Edge 30 Fusion special edition in Pantone colour of the year Viva Magenta

In September last year, Motorola unveiled the Edge 30 Fusion, a mid-range phone that packs flagship specs and a curved display. Now, the company has launched a special edition of the Motorola Edge 30 fusion in the Pantone colour of the year 2023 – Viva Magenta.

To give you a quick recap, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset and comes with a 6.55-inch 144Hz Full HD+ curved P-OLED display protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

Running Android 12 out of the box, the back of the phone sports a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and is backed by a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, you get a 32MP selfie camera which can record videos in 4K at 30fps.

The phone also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 4,440mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging. The Viva Magenta version of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the connectivity side of things, the phone gets a USB Type-C port, 4×4 MIMO, Carrier Aggregation, 13 5G bands, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion special edition in Viva Magenta colour will go on sale from January 12 at 3 PM exclusively on Flipkart and Motorola India and can be purchased for Rs 42,999. IndusInd bank credit card users can also avail of an instant discount of Rs 3,500.