Galaxy S23 to OnePlus 11: Here are the most anticipated ‘flagship’ smartphones of 2023

2023 is going to be the year of flagship smartphones. Top smartphone brands are getting ready to unveil their top-end smartphones with top-of-the-line specifications in the next few months. While Samsung will announce its Galaxy S23 series on February 1st, OnePlus will unveil its flagship offering on February 7th.

Here are the most expected smartphones of 2023 from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Google.

The Galaxy S23 series will have three models based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy S23 series will have three models based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 1st. The series will consist of three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, all three based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As per the teasers, these smartphones will offer improved low-light photography and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also feature a massive 200MP primary camera.

The other prominent features of the Galaxy S23 series include the premium design with a glass sandwich design and a metal mid-frame. While the Galaxy S23 series look similar to the Galaxy S22 series, the new colour scheme should help differentiate between the both. In terms of software, the Galaxy S23 series will ship with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 OS, and these devices are expected to offer four major Android OS upgrades.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the most expensive of the lot, where, the phone will have a 200MP primary camera, 2K 120Hz curved AMOLED display, and an S-Pen, and it is also likely to house a 5,000 mAh battery. On top of that, the S23 series will also offer an IP rating for water and dust resistance along with wireless and reverse wireless charging capabilities.

OnePlus 11 is confirmed to feature a Hasselblad-powered triple camera setup.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11 will come right after the Galaxy S23 series and will be unveiled on February 7th at a physical launch event in New Delhi. In terms of positioning, the OnePlus 11 will sit between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T and will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC just like the Galaxy S23 series.

OnePlus has already revealed that the 11 will have a premium metal frame with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone will have a triple Hasselblad-tuned camera system with a high-resolution 50MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. The device will also have a 16MP selfie camera, similar to the one on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Advertisement

The Indian variant of the OnePlus 11 will ship with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 OS and the phone will ship with a bloatware-free operating system. Besides, the phone will have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. However, unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, the device will miss out on wireless charging.

iPhone 15 Pro series to have a titanium frame. iPhone 15 Pro series to have a titanium frame.

iPhone 15 series

The Apple iPhone 15 series is likely to have four models — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Rumours also suggest that Apple could introduce its very first ultra-iPhone — the iPhone 15 Ultra with more premium design and high-end features.

The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 will get a Dynamic Island while the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a more premium build with a titanium frame. On top of that, these new iPhones are also expected to feature a USB Type-C port with support for fast charging.

Advertisement

Pixel 7A will be based on a Tensor G2 processor. Pixel 7A will be based on a Tensor G2 processor.

Pixel 7A

Expected to launch in the second half of 2023, the Pixel 7A is likely to be an amalgamation of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 6. The Pixel 7A will offer several improvements when compared to the Pixel 6A, including a new 48MP primary camera, and 90Hz AMOLED display, and will make use of the latest Tensor G2 processor, possibly with more RAM and storage options.

The Pixel 7A is likely to launch with Android 14 OS, and like every other Pixel smartphone, the Pixel 7A will get timely security and software updates. The Pixel 7A will also be one of the first smartphones to receive stable Android OS updates with Pixel-exclusive software features from Google.

Xiaomi 13 Pro will have a triple camera setup with Leica branding.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is also one of the smartphones that we are looking forward to in 2023. This smartphone like most other 2023 Android flagships will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The highlight of this phone is the 1-inch type primary camera, which should significantly improve the camera performance of the device, especially in low-light conditions.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will have a Leica-tuned camera and the phone will have a premium design with a glass back and a metal frame. In terms of software, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will ship with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 OS. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to launch in March 2023.

Vivo X90 Pro will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. Vivo X90 Pro will be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform.

Vivo X90 Pro

Just like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the Vivo X90 Pro will also be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and the phone will have a similar 1-inch type primary camera along with a dedicated telephoto and an ultra-wide angle camera. The Vivo X90 Pro will come with a Zeiss lens to improve image quality and reduce light glare.

Advertisement

Vivo could introduce the X90 Pro along with the X90 by the end of February or early March in India, and both smartphones will ship with FunTouchOS 13 based on Android 13 OS.