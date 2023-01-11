Samsung Galaxy S23 to OnePlus 11: The most anticipated phone launches of February 2023

If you are planning to get a new Android flagship smartphone, it is best to wait for a few more days. Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Vivo are gearing up for the launch of their flagship offerings in February with an updated design, improved hardware, and new software capabilities. Here are the most anticipated smartphones that are launching in February 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will launch on February 1 (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express) The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and will launch on February 1 (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung recently confirmed that it’s launching the latest Galaxy flagship smartphones on February 1st at Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, and the company will unveil the Galaxy S23 series, which will consist of three models — the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While all three models might look similar to their predecessors, they will carry upgraded hardware and improved software based on Android 13. This year’s flagship Galaxy smartphones are likely to be focused on low light and astrophotography, especially the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three models of the Galaxy S23 series are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Similarly, these smartphones are likely to pack some of the best smartphone displays in the industry and they have also expected to ship with OneUI 5.1 operating system.

OnePlus 11 will launch in India on February 7, though it has already been introduced in China. OnePlus 11 will launch in India on February 7, though it has already been introduced in China.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus will announce its next flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 11 on February 7. The phone will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and the device will also feature a triple camera setup with Hasselblad tuning. The smartphone will also have a premium glass sandwich design with a metal frame and it will also retain the alert slider.

As confirmed by OnePlus, the device will have a curved 2K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of software, the phone will ship with Android 13 OS with custom OxygenOS 13 skin on top. It is also said that the company might launch the OnePlus 11 at an aggressive price to compete against its contemporaries.

Xiaomi 13 series will be launched internationally at MWC 2023.

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi has confirmed to launch its latest 13 series of flagship smartphones globally at MWC 2023. The company might announce both Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with features like a 1-inch type primary sensor, curved AMOLED display, fast charging capability, and more.

The Vivo X90 series will go official in the select international markets on January 31st. The Vivo X90 series will go official in the select international markets on January 31st.

Vivo X90 series

Vivo is said to launch the X90 and the X90 Pro smartphones in the global markets on January 31. Again, these flagship smartphones from Vivo make use of the latest flagship processors from Mediatek and Qualcomm. Like previous Vivo flagships, the X90 and the X90 Pro are also camera-focused flagships and feature a camera setup with Zeiss glass for improved image clarity.

Advertisement

Oppo Find N2 series might finally go international in February 2023.

Oppo Find N2, Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo is also expected to announce its latest foldable — the Oppo Find N2 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip with a primary folding display. These smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000+ SoC with Android 13 OS, a multi-camera setup, and a premium design.