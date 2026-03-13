More than 20% of Australian teens still on social media after ban, report finds

A new report suggests many teenagers still access social media despite the government ban. (Image: FreePik)

One-fifth of Australian teenagers under 16 were still using social media two months after the country banned platforms from allowing minors, industry data showed, raising questions about the effectiveness of their age-gating methods.

The number of 13-to-15-year-olds using TikTok and Snapchat, among the most popular social media apps with Australian teenagers, fell from before the ban took effect in December to February, but still ⁠more than ​20 per cent used the apps, according to a report by parental control software maker Qustodio provided to Reuters.

The data is among the first to show the effects on youth online behaviour since Australia rolled out the ban, which is being copied by governments around the world. The Australian government and at least two university studies ​are ​tracking the ban’s impact but none has published data yet.