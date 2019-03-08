ZTE working on a foldable smartphone, and here’s how it might look

ZTE was one of the first manufacturers to release a foldable smartphone, the Axon M, with separate displays. It now is working on a foldable smartphone with a flexible display, according to a report by LetsGoDigital. From the patent images accompanying the report, the device looks quite similar to the Motorola Razr concept renders that we have seen earlier.

To recall, Samsung and Huawei have already showcased their foldable smartphones, both of which will be launching globally by the end of 2019. As of now, we don’t know when ZTE will bring its foldable smartphone with a flexible display.

In the images, we can see that unlike Samsung or Huawei’s foldable devices, which fold out horizontally, ZTE’s foldable smartphone will fold out vertically. The folding hinge mechanism will be located in almost the middle of the device, with the upper half portion of the display being a bit smaller than the lower half.

This design will help the consumers get a small portion of the display always in view to get important notifications. The front foldable panel doesn’t consist of a camera module for taking selfies.

The only camera module located on the phone consists of two sensors, and is located on the back of the device, according to the images shared online.

The right edge of the device consists of a power button along with the volume rockers. On the bottom edge, there are two speaker grilles along with a cutout for the charging port.