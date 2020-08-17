ZTE to launch the world’s first smartphone with under-display camera on Sep 1

World's first 5G smartphone with under-display camera to be unveiled on September 1.

ZTE is gearing up to launch the world’s first smartphone an under-screen camera on September 1. The Axon 20 5G will be the first “mass-produced” smartphone with the new in-display selfie camera. That means the phone will have no notch or punch-hole cut-out, essentially making the device bezel-less.

Currently, most smartphones including Apple’s iPhones have display notches and punch-hole cutouts on our smartphone displays. What ZTE claims is that the Axon 20 5G will be the “world’s first” smartphone that will get rid of ugly display notches. The benefits of under-screen cameras are clearly not known, except the front screen will be 100 per cent bezel-less.

While ZTE is making a big deal about under-screen selfie cameras, companies like Oppo and Xiaomi have already teased the technology last year. In fact, Oppo was the first one to publically talk about in-screen camera tech. It showed the technology called “Perspective Panoramic Screen,” which avoids the need for a notch, or a pop-up selfie camera. When Oppo showed the tech it said is still a work in progress, and we don’t know when the company plans to commercially launch the phone with an under-screen camera. Similarly, Xiaomi too showed a prototype smartphone with the hidden camera.

Details about the Axon 20 5G are scant, but we do know that the device will be a mid-tier smartphone. It will likely have a 6.9-inch OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, a 64MP rear-facing camera, and a 32MP selfie snapper.

We are eager to know about the world’s first smartphone with an under-screen selfie camera. Hopefully, we will get all the details about the smartphone, the unique under-screen selfie camera, pricing, and availability on September 1.

