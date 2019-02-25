MWC 2019: ZTE launches Axon 10 Pro 5G variant, along with Blade V10

ZTE has announced its first 5G smartphone at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which is called the Axon 10 Pro 5G that comes with Snapdragon 855. ZTE Blade V10 with 32MP front camera was also unveiled at the event.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G will be available in the first half of this year in Europe and China. The company has partnered with carriers like China Unicom, Elisa and Hutchison Drei Austria to make the phone available in these markets.

The flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform coupled with X50 5G modem, and it supports sub 6G. It has ZTE’s new-generation AI performance engine that takes advantage of AI algorithms to automatically adjust CPU, GPU, RAM and ROM for a better multitasking experience.

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro comes with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a droplet notch design. It runs Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The rear cameras are a combination of a 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 20MP camera with 125-degree wide-angle and a third 8MP telephoto camera. It features a 20MP front camera.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G has a 4,000mAh battery. It comes in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The dimensions are 159.2 x 73.4 x 7.9 mm.

Coming to ZTE Blade V10, the highlight is the 32MP AI camera wit ‘smart selfie’ feature. The camera can recognise more than 300 scenarios to automatically adjust settings for enhanced photos. The phone gets dual 16MP AI cameras.

ZTE Blade V10 will be available in Europe, Latin America and China in March as well as Latin America market in April.

ZTE Blade V10 features a waterdrop notch design, same as Axon 10 Pro 5G. It gets a 6.3-inch FHD+ full density screen with 90.3 per cent screen ratio. The phone packs a 2.1GHz octa-core processor coupled with 3GB+32GB ROM and 4GB+64GB storage variants.

ZTE Blade V10 runs the company’s MiFavor9.0 UI, which is based on Android Pie. It is backed by a 3,200mAh battery and supports a USB Type C slot for charging. It measures 158×75.8×7.8mm. And there is a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

The phone will be available in black, blue, and green colour options. Connectivity options include GPS, WiFi 2.4G/5G 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and VoLTE. Sensors on the device are Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Compass, and Fingerprint.