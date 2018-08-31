ZTE Axon 9 Pro with with Snapdragon 845 processor launched: Price, specifications

The ZTE Axon 9 Pro runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock configuration. The ZTE Axon 9 Pro runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system in its stock configuration.

ZTE has launched its 2018 flagship smartphone, Axon 9 Pro at IFA 2018 being held in Berlin. It has been priced at €650 (approximately Rs 53,822). The company hasn’t stated when the device will go on sale. However, they did mention it will first go on sale in the European market.

Key features of the device include an IP68 rating, Dolby Atmos support, Android 8.1 Oreo in its stock avatar, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, a 6.21-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, and a 4,000mAh battery.

ZTE Axon 9 Pro sports a 6.21-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2248×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Coming to the cameras, the ZTE Axon 9 Pro sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.75 along with a 20MP secondary camera sensor. The rear camera supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 130-degrees wide-angle lens for helping users get better shots. On the front, the device sports a 20MP camera sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging and fast data transfer.

