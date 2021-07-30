ZTE Axon 30 5G sports an under-display camera: Here are the details

ZTE has launched its Axon 30 5G smartphone in China, which sports a new generation of under-display cameras. This is also the first phone with an under-display camera to get a display that has 120 Hz refresh rate. Companies like Samsung, Xiaomi and others are also experimenting with the idea of placing cameras inside the display.

The phone also features a quad rear camera setup and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The company has announced that the smartphone will make its global debut soon, though ZTE’s phones never make it to the Indian market. Here is everything you need to know about the device.

ZTE Axon 30 5G: Specifications

ZTE Axon 30 5G packs a 6.92-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 20.5:9 cinema-grade aspect ratio. The screen comes with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The smartphone is said to be equipped with an independent screen display chip for accuracy by pixel enhancement and display optimisation, as per the company.

According to ZTE, the new generation technology ensures better synchronisation between the front camera and the conventional display area, and a more natural transition between them, which is important if someone wants to get the best selfies.

The device also has an independent screen display chip, according to ZTE, to make the screen more accurate and optimised given the camera is under it. ZTE is using seven layers of highly transparent materials and three special processing technologies which ensures that the area around the camera is more light-transmissive. This is needed to make sure that sufficient light reaches the camera, and the photos taken from the front camera are bright.

The device runs on MyOS 11 which is based on Android 11. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone also comes with memory fusion feature that uses free storage space to expand the RAM by up to 5GB. This seems to be similar to what we have seen on Vivo smartphones recently.

ZTE Axon 30 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP sensor with an f/1.79 lens. Other cameras on the back of the device include an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field of view, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. ZTE Axon 30 5G packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port and Bluetooth v5.1. The phone measures 170.2×77.8×7.8 mm and weighs 189g.

ZTE Axon 30 5G: Pricing and availability

ZTE Axon 30 5G will be available in China in Black and Green colour options. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 25,000), the 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,498 (roughly Rs. 28,500), the 8GB + 256GB storage variant can be purchased at CNY 2,798 (roughly Rs. 32,000), and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage configuration is priced at CNY 3,098 (roughly Rs. 35,400). However, the top-trim ZTE Axon 30 5G model will be available at a discounted price of CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 34,300).