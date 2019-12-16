ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G launched: World’s first smartphone with Snapdragon 865 chipset

ZTE Axon 10s Pro is a flagship smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 processor and the latest X55 5G modem. ZTE Axon 10s Pro is a flagship smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 processor and the latest X55 5G modem.

ZTE revealed its latest 5G smartphone, featuring the Snapdragon 865 processor. The Axon 10s Pro 5G is the world’s first smartphone with Qualcomm’s flagship processor along with 5G support. The high-end phone will be made available in the first half of next year, beginning China. It remains to be seen if ZTE brings the smartphone to India, given it no more sells the ZTE-branded devices in the country.

The Axon 10s Pro’s claim to fame is the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. Announced earlier this month in Hawaii, the Snapdragon 865 is a top-tier chipset that powers most high-end smartphones coming in 2020, including the Samsung Galaxy S11, OnePlus 8 or Google Pixel 5. Qualcomm says it the Snapdragon 865 will be shipped only in a select few smartphones and will be bundled with a separate 5G modem, the X55.

Full details of the Axon 10s Pro are not out yet, but we do know that the device will ship with the new LPDDR5 RAM. UFC 3.0 storage and a 4000mAh battery. The phone also supports NSA dual-mode 5G and the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. The device will ship with MiFavor 10 UI, which is based on Android 10.

ZTE will cost in the vicinity of 3000 Yuan (or approx Rs 30,147) when it hits the Chinese market in the first half of 2020. With the Axon 10s Pro, ZTE will go head to head with the Xiaomi Mi 10, OnePlus 8 and Samsung Galaxy S11, among others. More details about the Axon M10s Pro, including the screen size and camera, will be shared in the coming months.

