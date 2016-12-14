Zopo unveils 3999 campaign on Shopclues with ZOPO C1 ZP 331 smartphone

Zopo C1 ZP 331 is originally priced at Rs 6,999. Zopo says its new budget smartphone is targeted towards college students, young executives. Zopo C1 ZP 331 is originally priced at Rs 6,999. Zopo says its new budget smartphone is targeted towards college students, young executives.

Zopo has announced the launch of exclusive 3999 campaign on Shopclues with ZOPO C1 ZP 331 smartphone. Under the campaign, Zopo is giving away the C1 ZP 331 smartphone Rs 3,999 on Shopclues. However, the device is originally priced at Rs 6,999.

Zopo says its new budget smartphone is targeted towards college students, young executives. Zopo claims the smartphone is durable and easy to use. The Zopo Color C1 ZP 331 comes with a 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 480×854 pixels. It packs 8GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card.

“Post the demonetisation drive introduced by the Modi Government last month, e-commerce and m-commerce has seen a massive upsurge in terms of visitors and sales. We wanted to leverage this opportunity in order to provide to our customers one of our best products at an attractive price, only on Shopclues.com,” Sanjeev Bhatia, CEO, Zopo Mobiles India said.

Zopo recently released its Color C3 smartphone, which is follow up to the Color E ZP350 and Color F1 smartphones which were released earlier this year. Zopo Color C3 features a 5-inch HD display, and is powered by a quad-core CPU. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The smartphone sports a 2.5D arched glass design and brushed metal look. Zopo Color C3 gets an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with dual LED flash. Zopo Color C3 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS.

