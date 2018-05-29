Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Ziox X7, X3 feature phones launched at Rs 899 and Rs 875 respectively

Ziox X7 and Ziox X3 feature phones have been launched in India priced at Rs 899 and Rs 875 respectively. 

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 4:49:28 pm
Ziox has launched two feature phones – Ziox X7 and Ziox X3 – in India. Both the devices are budget options with dual SIM capabilities and rear camera backed by flash. Ziox X7 is priced at Rs 899, while the Ziox X3 is available at Rs 875. Both the phones can be purchased across online and offline retail options.

On the specifications front, the Ziox X3 and X7 offer 1.8-inch display and numeric keypad. The feature phones come with support for 22 regional languages. Ziox X3 and X7 offer features such as auto call recording, privacy lock, and more. In addition, the devices ship with pre-loaded games, mobile trackers, wireless FM, and an LED torch. While the X7 is backed by a 1000mAh battery, the X3 gets 800mAh battery.

Ziox X7 and Ziox X3 also have rear camera with flash. Connectivity options on the new Ziox feature phones include, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPRS. Ziox X7 will be available in black, blue and red colour variants. Ziox X3 can be bought in blue, orange, silver and yellow colour options.

Prior to this, Ziox Mobiles launched Aura 4G smartphone, which is exclusive to Snapdeal. Ziox Aura 4G is priced at Rs 5,199. The 4G smartphone sports a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core processor coupled with 1GB RAM, 16GB internal memory and microSD card slot (up to 64GB). On the camera front, there’s a 5-megapixel rear and front cameras with both being equipped with Flash. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

