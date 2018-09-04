Ziox Viber feature phone with auto call-recording launched in India at Rs 950

Ziox Viber sports a 1.8-inch screen and provides users with multi-language support to let them type in local languages. It bundles a 1,000mAh battery. It houses an in-built digital camera for photography. Ziox Viber sports a 1.8-inch screen and provides users with multi-language support to let them type in local languages. It bundles a 1,000mAh battery. It houses an in-built digital camera for photography.

Ziox Viber feature phone with the auto-call recording feature has been announced in India at Rs 950. Ziox Viber sports a 1.8-inch screen and provides users with multi-language support to let them type in local languages. It bundles a 1,000mAh battery. The feature phone also has an in-built digital camera for photography.

Ziox Viber supports wireless FM for listening to music on-the-go, in addition to Internet browsing. It also has Bluetooth support to transfer and receive multimedia files and pictures. The company says users can save up to 500 contacts and 200 SMS’s. Ziox Viber is up for grabs at leading retail stores.

Ziox Super DJ feature phone was unveiled earlier this month at Rs 1,899. It packs a 2,800mAh battery, which is perhaps the biggest ever on any feature phone. It sports a 2.4-inch screen and 16GB expandable storage. It also integrates auto call-recording feature.

Also Read: Ziox X7, X3 feature phones launched at Rs 899 and Rs 875 respectively

Previously, the company had announced Ziox X3 and X7 feature phones at Rs 875 and Rs 899 respectively. In terms of specifications, both the Ziox X3 and X7 offer 1.8-inch display and numeric keypad. They support 22 regional languages. They also offer auto call recording, privacy lock, and more.

What’s more, Ziox X3 and X7 ship with pre-loaded games, mobile trackers, wireless FM, and an LED torch. Ziox X7 is backed by a 1000mAh battery. Meanwhile, Ziox X3 gets 800mAh battery.

Ziox X7 and Ziox X3 feature the main camera on the back with flash. The standard set of connectivity options on them include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPRS. Ziox X7 is available in black, blue and red colour variants. Ziox X3, on the other hand, is available in blue, orange, silver and yellow options.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd