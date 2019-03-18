Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max Pro M2 and Max M2 to get Android Pie update by April 15

After missing its previously announced date for the Android 9 Pie rollout, Asus announced another date for OTA update to its Zenfone devices. The company says that the Android Pie update will be made available on the Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 latest by April 15, 2019

Advertising

Asus has rolled out the beta channel updates for Android 9 Pie for Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 in March and February respectively. The company says, its Beta Power User Program helps them gain feedback on the update by a more diverse set of users to eliminate the bugs and errors in the stable update.

Watch: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 review

While the stable update is almost a month away, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 users can enrol into the Beta Power User Program to test the Android 9 Pie on their devices.

Android Pie update will be bringing a number of new changes and enhancements to the Zenfone smartphones. These will include new system navigation gestures, adaptive battery feature, app actions, slices, digital wellbeing, and security upgrades.

Advertising

Coming to the three Zenfone handsets, Asus launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 last year with 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU, and backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 13MP+5MP dual camera setup on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front.

Also read | Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) review: Excellent performer for its price

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 was launched in December featuring a 6.26-inch FHD+ notched display with 2280×1080 resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 5,000mAh battery, 13MP selfie camera and 12MP+5MP dual rear camera.

Zenfone Max M2 was launched alongside Zenfone Max Pro M2 featuring 6.26-inch HD+ notched display with 1520×720 resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 protection, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 4,000mAh battery, 8MP selfie camera and 13MP+2MP dual rear camera.