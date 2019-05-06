Asus Zenfone 6 to launch on May 16: Everything we know about Asus flagship

Asus has announced the launch date of its flagship device Zenfone 6. The company will be revealing the phone at an event in Valencia, Spain on May 16 at 8:00 pm CEST (Central European Summer Time), which translates to 11:30 pm in India.

The company will also livestream the event on its website, and possibly on its social media handles. While the company has been sharing teasers for its upcoming smartphone, Zenfone 6 also had its fair share of leaks in the past. Here is everything we know about the Asus Zenfone 6 so far.

Asus revealed the front panel of the Zenfone 6 in a new teaser poster. The phone can be seen with a bezel-less design without a notch or a hole in the screen. It is not clear whether the screen has curved edges or not. For the front camera, the Zenfone 6 has two options– to either go with a popup camera mechanism or employ a slider.

Tipster Evan Blass shared some renders on Twitter for a 5G dual slider device from one of Asus’ Zenfone 5 designers. He also shared some hands-on images of a phone which look like a concept dummy. While he did not mention that the phone in question is the Zenfone 6, but it is possible that the latest Asus flagship will go with a similar slider design.

On the Asus website, we can see a poster for the Zenfone 6, which has Qualcomm Snapdragon written over it. It might be safe to assume that the Zenfone 6 will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, given the Zenfone 5Z features Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Last month, MySmartPrice spotted Zenfone 6 on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification website with model number ASUS_I01WD. As per the FCC listing, the phone will have 18W fast charging support. The FCC website also reveals an illustration of the back panel of the device. It shows a dual rear camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone, placed below the horizontal camera module.

The phone was also spotted on the benchmarking sites AnTuTu and Geekbench with the same model number ASUS_I01WD. The same model also received Wi-Fi certification last month. As per the AnTuTu listing, the Zenfone 6 features a full HD+ display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone will have 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and it will run on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Since the Zenfone 6 will be the successor to the Zenfone 5Z, we can expect the new flagship to have slightly better specifications than the previous one. Asus Zenfone 5Z features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ IPS notched display with 2246×1080 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Zenfone 5Z features a dual camera set up at the back where the primary camera is a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and the secondary camera is an 8MP wide-angle lens. The front camera on the phone is an 8MP sensor with EIS support. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 845 processor and sports a 3,300 mAh battery.