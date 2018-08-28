YU Mobiles to make a comeback in India on August 30 with YU Ace

YU Mobiles has been teasing about their comeback via its official Twitter handle for some time now. YU Mobiles has been teasing about their comeback via its official Twitter handle for some time now.

Micromax Mobiles sub-brand YU Mobiles has sent out a media invite regarding an event it will be hosting on August 30. The company is expected to launch a new smartphone at the event. This will be the first smartphone that the company will be launching after a long time.

The brand has been teasing about a comeback via its official Twitter handle for some time now. All the hints along with the media invite have F(ACE) OFF! written on them. The emphasis on the word ACE everywhere leads us to believe that the device will be named Ace. However, it remains to be seen if this device will really be the ace in the pack that YU Mobiles needs to revive itself.

The invite contains two battery shaped hourglasses, one comparatively bigger than the other. This may indicate that the company is planning to put a high capacity battery in the device. Earlier teaser they posted on Twitter, showcases two boxing gloves where one is much bigger than the other indicating better performance. However, these don’t confirm anything concrete about the supposed smartphone. We recommend that you wait until the company showcases the device on August 30.

It will be interesting to see what YU Mobiles has to offer to consumers, and how it will stack up against Poco, the new smartphone sub-brand from Xiaomi. Poco F1 was recently launched in the country and will be going on sale starting August 30 too. It is the first smartphone to offer consumers Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor along with a 4,000mAh battery starting at Rs 20,999 in India.

