You might have to wait a bit longer for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5, but the device could be delayed, according to a new report. XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach claims the Galaxy Fold 2 will not make an appearance at Samsung’s “Galaxy Unpacked” event next month. Weinbach believes that the software is not ready for the foldable phone, which is why the Galaxy Fold 2 won’t be announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Weinbach said the software version of the Fold 2 under testing is in blv0 and Samsung could take at least two months to finalise the software. Previously, Weinbach had shared a screenshot of the software development of the Galaxy Fold 2 and said the upcoming handset will be delayed at least till September. The Galaxy Fold 2 is apparently going through carrier testing.

Before Weinbach, Ross Young – founder and CEO of a company called Display Supply Chain, also indicated that the Galaxy Fold 2 won’t be available until in September. Nevertheless, these are merely speculations since, right now, nothing concrete about the Galaxy Fold 2 has been made available.

The Galaxy Fold was announced earlier last year with a foldable screen. It was one of the first mainstream foldable smartphones to sold to consumers. But at $1980, the Galaxy Fold was an expensive smartphone and was targeted at early adopters. Samsung launched another foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, earlier this year. The Galaxy Z Flip was the first foldable phone with the Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG).

The second-generation Galaxy Fold is going to have an 8-inch inner display. The outer display is also expected to be bigger. It’s being said that the Galaxy Fold 2 may ship with the S-Pen which is found in the Galaxy Note series. Rumours and leaks indicate that the Galaxy Fold 2 could last half the price of the original Fold.

