You can use Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro before the India launch: Here’s how

Xiaomi is due to launch the Redmi K20 Pro and K20 smartphone in India in the next four weeks, and the company has now opened entries for the Mi Explorer program for this phone. This will give 48 applicants the chance to use and test the Redmi K20 Pro ahead of the official launch of the phone, giving them early access to the device.

Registrations for the Redmi K20 series Explorer program will end on June 22 at 23:59:59 hrs (IST). Users will have to go to the Mi Forum page and register here. Xiaomi says it will select users by evaluating the applicant’s Mi Community profile and social media handles. For this, all social media accounts of the applicant will have to be public.

Xiaomi will notify all the applicants by June 25 via email on whether they have qualified for the testing program. After being shortlisted, applicants will get an email with instructions regarding the Mi Explorers participation requirements and time-frame, which they will have to follow. Participants will also have to sign an NDA agreeing to not leak any details or screenshots or product images.

The Mi Explorer program is only in India and lets Xiaomi fans test out their upcoming device. With the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, it will be interesting to see the kind of response that the company gets given these are flagship level phones.

The Redmi K20 Pro runs the flagship level Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and has a pop-up selfie camera, and a triple camera at the back with a 48MP main sensor. Redmi K20 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and also has a triple camera, though the 48MP sensor here is different.

Redmi K20 Pro is being pitched as an alternative to the OnePlus 7 Pro by the company, which has been taking a lot of potshots at the OnePlus device. Given Xiaomi’s aggressive pricing strategy that has been observed in the past, we expect the Redmi K20 Pro could start under Rs 30,000 in India. The Redmi K20 series will be the flagship lineup from Xiaomi when it launches. The exact launch date is not confirmed for now.