You can now rent Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 starting at Rs 2,099 per month

Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, Google Pixel 2, and more flagship phones are now available on rent on RentoMojo. The site also gives users the option to own the device the after two years of renting. Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are also listed on the site for renting, though availability might vary from city to city. For instance, iPhone X might not show up for users in Delhi, but the phone might be available for renting in Bangalore at the same time. Let us take a look in detail rental plans for Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Google Pixel 2:

Apple iPhone X rent starts at Rs 4,299 per month

Apple iPhone X (64GB) rent for 24 months is Rs 4,299 per month, and users will have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 9,998. People who book the phone for six months need to pay a monthly rent of Rs 9,299. Do note that the monthly rent amount goes up as rental period is shortened. To give a perspective, users will need to pay a higher amount per month if they rent the phone fox six months, compared to if they rent ot for 12 months.

Apple iPhone X monthly rent is Rs 4,999 for 12 months. If users wish to rent iPhone X for 18 months, they will have to pay Rs 4,499 per month. After two years of renting, users can own Apple iPhone X by paying the balance amount of Rs 15,556.

Samsung Galaxy S9 rent starts at Rs 2,999 per month

Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) rent amount for 24 months is Rs 2,999. The site lists Rs 6,938 as the refundable deposit amount. After two years or 24 months, Rs 10,803 can be paid to own the phone. Those who wish to rent Galaxy S9 for 18 months will need to pay Rs 3,099 per month, while the monthly rent for 12 months is Rs 3,469. The monthly rent goes up to Rs 6,499 for the six months plan.

Google Pixel 2 rent starts at Rs 2,099 per month

Google Pixel 2 (128GB) can be rented by paying a refundable deposit of Rs 5,398. The monthly rent for 24 months is Rs 2,099. The monthly rent for 18 months and 12 months is Rs 2,299 and Rs 2,699 respectively. The amount that users will need to pay for renting Pixel 2 for six months is Rs 3,899.

Apple iPhone 8 (64GB) is also listed on the site for renting and monthly rent starts at Rs 3,967 for 24 months. Users can own the device by paying Rs 11,743 after a period of two years. The refundable deposit amount is Rs 8,798. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (64GB) can be rented at Rs 3,599 for 24 months, and the refundable deposit amount is Rs 8,198. To own the phone after 24 months, users will have to pay Rs 12,910.

