You can now book Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the US

Samsung has opened reservations for pre-ordering its ‘next generation of Galaxy’ smartphone. The reservations will be accepted till 11:59PM ET on August 7, which is when the company is expected to launch its Galaxy Note 10 series. A bigger Galaxy Note 10+ variant with 5G support alongside Galaxy Watch Active 2 are said to be unveiled as well.

Those who reserve for Samsung’s upcoming phone will need to fill up information such as their first and last name as well as email and ZIP code. The next step would be to either choose a carrier like T-Mobile, Sprint, A&T, Verizon, etc or simply go for the unlocked variant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 can be reserved with the company’s trade-in offer as well. Samsung is offering $50 instant credit for eligible devices and accessories to those who go for the trade-in offer. The credit can be availed on Samsung’s site.

Flagship smartphones from Samsung, Apple, and Google will be eligible for trade-in. For instance, Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10 series as well as Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy Note 9 can be exchanged. Apple phones include iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8 series along with iPhone X and last year’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max will be eligible. One can also exchange all Google Pixel phones up to Pixel 3 series.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been spotted listed on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, suggesting the accessory will also launch on August 7. The images have also been posted on the site, which reveals a design similar to the previous-generation Galaxy Watch Active. It sports a round display with thick bezels.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is expected to come with touch-sensitive bezels, instead of physical rotating bezels that we saw on the previous watch, which means users should be able to navigate by touching the edge of the screen. More features expected are ECG heart rate tracking and an LTE variant. It could be available in 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 was also leaked in images shared by tipster Evan Blass. The promotional image showed the watch next to Galaxy Note 10+. The watch has a round dial display with a simple analog watch face along with a thick round bezel and the rest of the body has a rose gold finish including the strap.