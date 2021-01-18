You can grab the Poco X3 for Rs 14,999 today; Here’s how

The Poco X3 will be available starting at Rs 14,999 on January 18, 2021.

Poco will be offering a one-day deal on its X3 smartphone today. The deal will be available on e-commerce service Flipkart and users will be able to get their hands on a new Poco X3 starting at Rs 14,999. Purchasing the phone via an HDFC bank card will get buyers an extra discount of up to Rs 1,000.

Poco is offering the single-day deal on the smartphone ahead of the Republic day sale, during which many smartphones are expected to be discounted. Poco will also be discounting some of their phones in another upcoming sale event from January 20 to 24.

The Poco X3 will be available in two variants with either 6GB RAM and 64GB storage or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The base variant will be available for Rs 14,999 while the 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,999. Users who want to exchange their old phones will be able to further bring down the price of the phone.

Poco X3 Specifications

The Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch LCD FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and supports 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is available with Android 10 and the MIUI 12 skin out of the box. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mid-range gaming processor and features a big 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

In terms of camera optics, the Poco X3 features a 64MP (F/1.9) main camera sensor along with a 13MP (F/2.2) ultra-wide-angle-sensor, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The setup is capable of taking up to 4K video at 30fps and 1080p video at up to 120fps. On the front is a single 20MP (F/2.2) camera with support for up to 1080p video at 30fps.

Other specifications of the phone include Bluetooth 5.1 support, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP53 splash resistance and stereo speakers.