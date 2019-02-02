‘You and Realme Days’ sale to start on February 4, discounts and offers on various smartphones

Toggle Menu Sections
You and Realme Days four days sale will commence on February 4 on the company's official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

Realme is offering customers a flat 15 per cent discount when making purchases via MobiKwik on its e-store.

Realme will be holding a four-day sale on the occasion of Valentine’s Day dubbed ‘You and Realme Days’. The sale will commence on February 4 and will go on till February 7 on the company’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart.

The company will be offering consumers a flat Rs 1,000 off on its Realme U1 smartphone on Amazon. On Flipkart, the company will be offering Realme 2 consumers a 30 days exchange plan at Re 1, whereas, Realme 2 Pro customers will get a Rs 1,000 discount with an additional Rs 1,000 off on exchange.

Realme C1 (2019) will go on its first sale on February 5 at 12 noon on Flipkart and the company’s own e-store. Customers will be offered a flat Rs 600 discount on purchasing the device with an Axis Bank credit or debit card.

Realme is offering customers a flat 15 per cent discount when making purchases via MobiKwik on its e-store. The company has set different theme based offers on a number of its products for different days, for the customers shopping on its e-store.

The theme for February 4 is ‘Love for Selfies’, on this day consumers who purchase the Realme U1 at 12 pm, 3 pm and 6 pm will receive a pair of free Realme Buds along with their smartphone.  Consumers purchasing a Realme C1 (2019) on February 5, for which the theme is ‘Love for Entertainment’ will stand to win movie vouchers worth Rs 500 via a lucky draw.

February 6 and 7 themes have been named as ‘Love for Games’ and ‘Love for Travel’, respectively. Select consumers purchasing the Realme 2 Pro on February 6, will get a complimentary Google Play gift voucher worth Rs 500. Lastly, people purchasing a Realme Tech Backpack on February 7 at 12 pm, 3 pm and 6 pm, will be eligible to get a free pair of Realme buds.

