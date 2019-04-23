Toggle Menu Sections
Xolo ZX launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 13,999

Xolo has launched their new smartphone Xolo ZX, which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 13,999 making it one of the cheapest phones to offer this kind of storage and RAM combination.

The Xolo ZX has a 6.22-inch HD+ notched display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone comes in two variants – 4GB RAM+64 GB internal storage which is priced at Rs 11,499 and 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 13,999.

The device comes with 13MP+5MP dual back cameras along with dual tone flash. The rear camera offers options such as AI Refocus that allows users to change the focus area even after clicking the picture. It also comes with AI Studio Mode, which allows users to take pictures in six different modes with different light effects giving a professional touch.

The front camera has a 16MP sensor along with Screen Flash, Tetra-cell Sensor, F 2.0 aperture. The Xolo ZX powered by 2.0 GHz Octa Core Mediatek Processor – Helio P22 with AI Gaming Mode that allocates additional GPU resources during gaming sessions.

The phone comes with a 3,260 mAh AI battery, which kills the background apps which are draining battery. The company claims the phone will last up to 1.5 days on a single charge.

Xolo ZX is available in Midnight Blue and Electric Blue colours and will be up for sale on Amazon from Thursday, April 25, 2019. Xolo is offering special offers such as No Cost EMI, Exchange, Free Screen Replacement, etc during the launch week of the smartphone.

Jio users can also get Rs 2,200 cashback, which will be credited in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each in the MyJio App and 50GB of 4G data in the form of an additional data voucher of 5GB per recharge. Users will need to get a maximum of 10 recharges of either Rs 198 or Rs 299 to claim this. Users will also get a Cleartrip voucher worth Rs 2,800.

