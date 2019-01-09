Xolo Era 4X launched in India: Price, specifications

Xolo has launched a new smartphone dubbed Xolo Era 4X after over a year-long hiatus. The device comes with a 30 days money back guarantee, wherein the device can be returned with all its in-box contents at any Xolo service centre to get a full refund.

Xolo Era 4X is available in 1GB RAM and 2GB RAM variants priced at Rs 4,444 and Rs 5,555, respectively. The company has said that they plan to add a 3GB RAM variant with a few exclusive features in the coming months.

The company has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer its customers a cashback of Rs 1,200 in terms of recharge vouchers and 50GB of additional data.

The 24 Rs 50 cashback vouchers will be added to the customers MyJio account after they purchase the device and perform a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299. These vouchers can be used one at a time to get recharges of Rs 198 or Rs 299 via the MyJio app.

Xolo Era 4X sports a 5.45-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek processor. The device comes with 1GB/2GB RAM along with 16GB expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card.

The 1GB RAM variant runs Google’s Android 8.0 (Go Edition) operating system, whereas, the 2GB RAM variant runs Android 8.1 Oreo. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery with AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology.

Xolo Era 4X features an 8MP primary sensor paired with an LED flash on the back. Coming to the front, it sports a 5MP sensor backed by a soft LED flash for taking selfies.