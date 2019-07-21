Xioami Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: Price, offers, specifications

Xiaomi’s newly launched devices, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, are scheduled to go on sale for the first time in India tomorrow on July 22 via Flipkart and mi.com. The Chinese smartphone maker launched the K20 and K20 Pro in the country on Wednesday in three gradient colour options — Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, and Flame Red — for a starting price of Rs 21,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

Consumers willing to buy these devices can head to Flipkart or mi.com tomorrow at 12 noon to avail Rs 1,000 instant discount on using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards as part of launch offers. Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will also be available to buy from Mi Home stores as well.

The Redmi K20 has been priced at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999. The Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 30,999.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro specifications

Both the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro carry flagship-grade specifications and features, the only differences between the two devices is the processor and fast charging support. While the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and supports 27W fast charging, the Redmi K20 is powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor and supports 18W fast charging.

Both the devices carry a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor. The phones have a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 13MP + 8MP and a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

The Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and come with eight layers of graphite stack cooling system. Both the devices carry dual-band GPS and a 4,000mAh battery.