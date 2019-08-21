Xiaomi Mi A3 with triple rear cameras to launch in India today

Xiaomi is set to launch its third-generation Android One smartphone, Mi A3 with triple rear cameras, in India at an event in New Delhi. The device could be priced at Rs 14,998 for the base model of 4GB RAM +64GB storage and Rs 17,498 for the 6GB RAM +128GB storage, as revealed by an alleged screenshot of early Amazon listing.

Xiaomi Mi A3 will be available in three colours — Blue, White, and Grey. The device will be sold via Amazon India website and mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

Xiaomi Mi A3 sports a 6.08-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1580×720 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and back as well as P2i nano-coating for splash resistance. Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The phone features a triple camera setup on the back carrying a primary 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the phone is a 32MP selfie shooter that is placed inside the dew-drop notch on top.

Xiaomi Mi A3 sports a 4,030mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port. It runs on the stock version of the Android 9 Pie.