Xiaomi’s Redmi phone with 64MP camera to launch in India by year end

Xiaomi today showcased its 64MP smartphone imaging technology at a global event held in Beijing, China. Xiaomi says that the technology, powered by Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, will appear on a Redmi smartphone in India in the Q4 of 2019.

Earlier, Xiaomi hinted that Redmi Note 8 release is not far away. Xiaomi VP and Redmi general Manager Lu Weibing talked about the Redmi Note 8 in a Weibo post where he said, “Redmi Note 8 is much stronger than the next door…” according to Google Translation.

There is a pretty good chance that Redmi Note 8 will be the “Redmi phone” that will carry the 64MP camera sensor in the Q4, 2019. We speculate this because the Redmi Note 7 was the company’s first smartphone to feature a 48MP Sony IMX586 camera sensor at the back. And if Xiaomi has a camera sensor with a bigger megapixel count, there is no visible reason why it will not use it in the Redmi Note 7 successor.

The GW1 outputs 64MP photos with a resolution of 9248 x 6936 pixels. It uses ISOCELL Plus technology to create a pixel-to-pixel barrier to reduce light interference between pixels and consequently improve colour reproduction. The sensor will be able to take 64MP shots in bright settings and 16MP shots in low light settings.

Realme is also set to showcase the same technology in India tomorrow on August 8, 2019. Also, Realme made clear that the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor will be part of a quad-camera setup on its upcoming smartphone, which will be named Realme 5.

Samsung is also reported to come with a new Galaxy A-series smartphone with a 64MP primary camera by October this year. Another report claims that the Galaxy A70S will be the first smartphone from the company to sport a 64MP sensor on the back.