Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a Sony IMX586 sensor: When does it launch?

Xiaomi announced the new Redmi Note 7 yesterday at a special event in Beijing, China. The company also talked of a Redmi Note 7 Pro variant on the cards, which will launch later around the Chinese New Year, which will start on February 5, though Redmi has not yet confirmed an exact launch date.

Advertising

Redmi and its phones, which have become a new sub-brand under Xiaomi, are the company’s most popular smartphones, driving most of its sales and volume in markets like India. The latest in the series, which is Redmi Note 7 comes with some major changes like a new design and a big 48MP rear camera, a first for a budget phone.

So what changes with the Redmi Note 7 Pro?

According to the announcement made by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will have a Sony IMX586 image sensor for the 48MP rear camera. In comparison, the regular Redmi Note 7 has a Samsung GM1 sensor for the 48MP camera.

Xiaomi is offering a 48MP+5MP camera combination on the back of the Redmi Note 7. With the Pro variant, it will change the 48MP sensor.

This is interesting because the Sony IMX586 sensor is also being used on more expensive phones like the Honor View20, which is launching in India on January 29. This also means the Redmi Note 7 Pro could have a slightly higher price compared to the Yuan 999 starting price of the regular variant, which comes to around Rs 10,000 Plus.

Read more: Redmi Note 7 launch event HIGHLIGHTS

Xiaomi has showcased three variants of the Redmi Note 7, all of which will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The only difference is RAM and storage: 3GB RAM+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB RAM+64GB.

With the Redmi Note 7 Pro, other specifications like the processor are not yet known, though it could remain the same as the 660 or if one goes by other leaks this might have a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The expectation is that this could also include a 8GB RAM and 128GB variant.

Xiaomi’s own image with the Redmi Note 7 Pro says that the mode configurations will be revealed later. However, the biggest change with the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be on the camera performance thanks to that sensor change.

The company is already touting that the Redmi Note 7 has an excellent camera given the kind of 48MP sensor it packs, but this could improve further with the Sony sensor variant.

While the price for this Pro variant is not confirmed, it will likely cost more than the Yuan 1499 price of the 6GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 7. It could be priced at Rs 20,000 or Yuan 1999. We will have to wait for Chinese New Year for Redmi to give us more details about the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Advertising

Xiaomi has also not announced if Redmi Note 7 Pro will be coming to other markets like India for instance.