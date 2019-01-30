Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro to have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage?

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 has already gone on sale in China and is expected to make a global debut soon, including in the important India market. Redmi Note 7 Pro will be another variant of the phone, but this one is supposed to come with a Sony IMX 586 sensor instead of the Samsung GM1 Sensor on the current variant. Other specifications of Redmi Note 7 Pro are not clear, though a new indication from Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun hints at more storage on the Pro version.

According to a Weibo post by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the Redmi Note 7 Pro might have a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option as well. Currently the Redmi Note 7 has a 3GB+32GB version, 4GB+64GB version and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version. However, his post hints that the company go could straight for the 6GB RAM options, ditching the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant.

Jun has reposted a comment a comment from a user in reply to Redmi CEO Lu Weibing’s question to fans on what they wanted from the Redmi Note 7 Pro. A user suggested that the company should ditch the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant and go straight to 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Even during the Redmi Note 7 launch presentation, Jun had talked about higher RAM and storage variants, though none of this was confirmed. With the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the expectation is that the brand will introduce some improvements over the regular version, which could mean more storage.

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Leaks have also claimed the Redmi Note 7 Pro might have a different Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor instead.

The Pro variant will likely continue with the 4000 mAh battery, 13 MP front camera for selfies, and the same 6.3-inch full HD+ display.The phone will continue with the glass chassis design as well. Redmi Note 7 Pro is supposed to be revealed at the Chinese New Year, which is on February 5.