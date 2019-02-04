Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro: All we know about specifications, feature and price

Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Note 7 Pro at the time of Chinese New Year, which starts tomorrow on February 5, 2019. There have been quite a number of leaks doing the rounds on the internet regarding the features and specifications of Redmi Note 7 Pro.

As per a Weibo post by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the Redmi Note 7 Pro might have a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. As a successor of the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to have better features than the latter. Here is everything we know about the soon to be launched Redmi phone.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Processor

Since Redmi Note 7 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, its successor will either have the same processor or it will sport a better version. Previous leaks have claimed that Redmi Note 7 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, instead of 660. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 is more powerful and newer series from the company. The processor is clocked at 2.0 Ghz and supports triple cameras as well.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: RAM and internal storage

Redmi Note 7 comes in three variants– 3GB+32GB version, 4GB+64GB version and 6GB+64GB version. However, Xiaomi CEO’s post suggests that the Redmi might go straight for the 6GB RAM options, ditching the 3GB RAM variant. This means that the phone could have 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM variant. The 6GB RAM variant will likely come with 128GB storage.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Camera

Redmi Note 7 Pro will likely have the same 13 MP front camera as spotted in the Redmi Note 7. Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor on the back unlike the Redmi Note 7’s 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor. The rear dual camera setup will also have a secondary 5MP sensor. The Sony IMX 586 sensor is the one we have also seen on phones like Honor View20’s rear camera, and is a more powerful one.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Design, display, and battery

Redmi Note 7 Pro will continue with glass chassis design of Redmi Note 7 along with a similar 4000 mAh battery and the same 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 2340 X 1080 resolution as seen in Redmi Note 7.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price

Unlikely Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is priced at 999 Yuan (approximately Rs 10,000) for 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 1,199 Yuan (approximately Rs 12,000) for 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, and 1,399 Yuan (approximately Rs 14,000) for 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage version, Redmi Note 7 Pro will be priced at 1,499 Yuan, as claimed by leaks. The price roughly translates to Rs 16,000.