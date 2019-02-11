Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 launch in India: When will it launch, expected price and more

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 has become one of its most talked about phones in 2019, even though it is yet to launch outside of the China market. Redmi, which is now a separate sub-brand under Xiaomi, also has plans for a Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is expected soon as well. The brand has already confirmed an India launch for the Redmi Note 7. Here’s what we know so far.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: What is the launch date for India?

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has been posting teasers about the upcoming Redmi Note 7 launch in the country and talking about how the phone will turn the industry upside down. Redmi Note 7 has a 48MP camera, and a glass body, and if Xiaomi prices it close to the China price, which is around Rs 10,000 plus, that could redefine the segment.

While the company has given several teasers about the launch, the actual date has not been confirmed. Some reports claimed Redmi Note 7 could launch as soon as February 12, but that does not seem to be the case.

The assumption is that the Redmi Note 7 might get launched in India by late February, given that the company is still to confirm an official media event. Previously MySmartPrice reported that Redmi Note 7 will come only in two variants in India: 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM variant might not make it to India. It also said the Redmi Note 7 will come in black, blue, and red colour variants.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Expected price in India?

Redmi Note 7 has three storage models in China, and very affordable pricing. The 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 999, comes to Rs 10,000 plus. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version has a price of Yuan 1199 , which is Rs 12,000 approx), while the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Yuan 1399 or Rs 14,000 plus on conversion.

Traditionally, the Redmi Note series in India has been priced under Rs 15,000, and with the new version, Xiaomi could be aggressive and start this phone at Rs 9,999. Like other Redmi phones, the Redmi Note 7 is also expected to be made in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: What about this one?

A Redmi Note 7 Pro is also supposed to be in the works from Xiaomi. The Pro variant will have the Sony IMX586 sensor for the 48MP rear camera, instead of the Samsung GM1, according to Xiaomi. However, other specifications have not been confirmed.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to have a Snapdragon 675 processor, compared to the Snapdragon 660 on the other variant. It will also have a 6GB RAM and 128GB variant, according to leaks.

Redmi could do away with the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option on the Pro variant. Last year, when Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 series, both the Pro and the regular variant were introduced at the same time. Even with Redmi Note 6, India got the Pro variant.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Key features

Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch display, Full HD+ resolution. The display has a small waterdrop style notch on the front for the camera. The new Redmi phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and the front. Dimensions of Redmi Note 7 are 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm with a weight of 186 grams.

The device has some water and dust resistance as well, though there is no exact rating. Redmi Note 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.2 Ghz with Adreno 512 GPU. The expandable storage support is up to 256GB storage support.

Redmi Note 7 has a 4000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology. It has a Type-C USB port for charging as well. The company has offered 18 months warranty with the Redmi Note 7 in China.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: Camera

The major feature of this phone is the camera, which has a 48MP sensor at the back. The secondary sensor is 5MP to help with depth in the Portrait mode. The 48MP camera is the GM1 sensor from Samsung with 1.6μm pixel size, PDAF for focus and f/1.8 aperture.

Redmi Note 7 has a 13MP front camera with AI and Portrait mode. A Night Scene is likely to be added to the Redmi Note 7 as well. The camera can also record slow-motion video at a maximum resolution of 1080p going up to 120fps.