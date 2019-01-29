Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 global launch to take place soon, hints new teaser

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 could have a global launch soon. A new teaser shared by Xiaomi’s global spokesperson and Director of Product Management, Donovan Sung hints the Redmi Note 7 will be introduced to other markets.

Advertising

Packed with a 48MP rear camera and 4000 mAh battery, Redmi Note 7 went on sale in China on January 16, 2019. Xiaomi’s India head Manu Kumar Jain has already indicated that the new Redmi Note 7 will launch in India as well, and that this will take place soon. An exact India launch date has not been given.

Redmi Note 7 will be the second smartphone to have a 48MP camera to launch in India, the first being Honor View20 which has launched today.

Redmi Note 7 specifications and features

Redmi Note 7 has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with waterdrop style notch on the front. The aspect ratio of the phone is 19.5:9 with a display resolution of 2340 X 1080 at 409 PPI pixel density. Instead of a metal unibody, the phone comes with a glass back. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and rear.

Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with options for 3GB, 4GB and 6GB RAM coupled with 32GB and 64GB storage. The device will come packed with 4000 mAh battery that has support for Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology.

Redmi Note 7’s big highlight is the 48MP rear camera coupled with a 5MP camera for depth sensing. The front camera is 13MP with AI features and Portrait mode.

The camera can record video up to 1080p at 30fps and 60fps. Slow-motion video can be recorded at a maximum of 1080p going up to 120fps. Redmi Note 7 is also splash-resistant.

Advertising

Xiaomi is also planning to introduce a Redmi Note 7 Pro soon in China. This phone will also have a 48MP camera, but with the Sony IMX586 sensor, rather than the Samsung GM1 sensor on the current variant. Some leaks have claimed the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, and 8GB RAM as well.