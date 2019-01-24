Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 coming soon to India, tweets India head Manu Jain

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 could be coming to India soon, according to the latest announcement from the company’s India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain. He posted an image on Twitter of himself with Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun and the Redmi Note 7 in their hands.

Advertising

Jain has composed a rather unique tweet with the photo of the Redmi Note 7. The India MD wrote that the company plans to turn the industry upside down soon. It also says the Amazing 48MP camera is coming soon, followed by RT if you know what this means.

The tweet is written upside down, and the image is also shared upside down. Still the reference to Redmi Note 7 is hard to ignore.

Redmi Note 7 is the company’s latest budget phone, which has a glass design and 48MP dual AI camera at the back. The Redmi Note 7 if it launches in the first quarter of 2019, will take over Xiaomi’s earlier Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro series. Redmi has also become a separate brand under Xiaomi.

With Redmi Note 7, the company also plans to introduce a Pro variant, which will launch on Chinese New Year.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will have 48MP rear camera with the Sony IMX586, instead of the Samsung GM1 sensor on the basic Redmi Note 7 variant. According to some leaks, the Pro variant could also be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 on the regular variant.

There’s also indication that the Pro variant could have an 8GB RAM version coupled with 128GB storage, though again this will only be confirmed when the Redmi Note 7 Pro is revealed. For now, the Sony IMX 586 sensor is the only confirmed specification of the Pro variant. The phone will have the same glass design as the Redmi Note 7.

Check out the tweet below

˙sᴉ sᴉɥʇ ʇɐɥʍ ʍouʞ noʎ ɟᴉ ┴R ¡ƃuᴉɯoɔ sᴉ #ԀW8ᔭ ƃuᴉzɐɯ∀ ˙uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ʎɹʇsnpuᴉ sᴉɥʇ uɹnʇ ɐuuoƃ ǝɹ,ǝM pic.twitter.com/ojvMXWPTUt — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 24, 2019

Jain’s tweet does not give the exact date for Redmi Note 7’s India launch, though a February event cannot be ruled out. The Redmi Note 7 will come at a time when Samsung is launching its new Galaxy M series to take on the Redmi challenge.

Still with Redmi Note 7, the hype will be around the 48MP rear camera, which will be a first in under Rs 20,000 price budget.

Redmi Note 7 starts at Yuan 999 in China, which is around Rs 10,000 plus for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB version. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version is priced at Yuan 1199 (Rs 12,000 plus on conversion) while the 6GB RAM and 64GB version costs Yuan 1399 (Rs 14,000 plus).

If Xiaomi sticks with this kind of price range for the Redmi Note 7, which is under Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000, the device would be a game changer in the budget category in India.

Advertising

Other specifications of Redmi Note 7 are 6.3-inch display, Full HD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clocked at 2.2 Ghz and 4000 mAh battery with a Type-C USB port. Rear camera is Camera is 48MP+5MP at the back with Samsung’s GM1 sensor for the 48MP camera. The camera has a 1.6 um pixel size. The front camera is 13MP on Redmi Note 7.