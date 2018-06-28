Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 series ships over 5 million units in India within 4 months

Xiaomi has announced that over 5 million units of the Redmi Note 5 series have been shipped in India. Xiaomi has announced that over 5 million units of the Redmi Note 5 series have been shipped in India.

The Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro were launched in February, with variants ranging from Rs 9,999 to Rs 16,999. The company also claims to have shipped over 10 million units of the Redmi Note 4 within a year of its launch.

The Chinese smartphone maker announced the news through the Redmi India Twitter page. The tweet features an image representing 5 million shipments with the hashtag #GiveMe5. In the tweet, Xiaomi said “We’re proud to have shipped over 5 MILLION UNITS of Redmi 5 Note and Redmi Note 5 Pro in just 4 months. Thank you for such an amazing response!” In addition, the tweet also mentions that select Xiaomi fans who retweeted the post would receive F-codes, through which consumers can directly enter future flash sales.

We're proud to announce that we've sold 5 MILLION UNITS of Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in just 4 months. Thank you for such an amazing response! RT this and help share the success. F-codes up for grabs. pic.twitter.com/FjJgVgXWRn — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 28, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For a quick recap, the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro feature a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and a metal unibody design. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, Redmi Note 5 run MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, and has a 4000mAh battery. While the Redmi Note 5 offers 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal memory, the Note 5 Pro comes with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Redmi Note 5 Pro has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor on board.

While Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 sports a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter, the Redmi Note 5 Pro offers a 12MP+5MP dual-rear camera configuration, and a 20MP Sony IMX376 front camera with LED Selfie light.

In India, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM model, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM option. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 5 Pro costs Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM option, while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 16,999. Both Note 5 series phones can be purchased in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

