Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro to get MIUI 9.5 update from June 29

Xiaomi is likely to introduce MIUI 9.5 update, based on Android Oreo, to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. This was announced by the company’s MIUI India Twitter account, that confirmed the rollout through a poster. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India with MIUI 9, based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

As part of the tweet, MIUI India said, “MI fans! You asked for it, and we’re getting it for you. Redmi Note 5 Pro users will start getting the MIUI 9.5 update in phases, starting Friday, 29th June! If you are not part of 1st phase, don’t worry! You will get it in sometime soon.” Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro can be expected to receive the MIUI 9.5.6, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The Xiaomi users who have installed MIUI 9.2.7 to their Redmi Note 5 Pro phones will receive the update from June 29, while others can be expected to wait for the update.

Mi Fans! You asked for it and we're getting it for you. Redmi Note 5 Pro users will start getting the update to Android O-based MIUI 9.5 in phases, starting Friday, 29th June! If you are not part of 1st phase, don't worry! You will get it sometime soon 🙂 pic.twitter.com/V7KIz99Irj — MIUI India (@MIUI_India) June 25, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The MIUI 9.5 Global ROM was initially rolled out in March, but was pulled back after developers spotted vulnerabilities. Eventually, the stable Global ROM was introduced earlier this month, that is being offered to more and more Xiaomi devices. Redmi Note 5 Pro users can expect this to show as an over-the-air (OTA) upgrade.

Featuring a 5.99-inches FHD+ LCD IPS display, the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, it offers 4GB/6GB RAM options, backed by a 4000mAh battery. Both of these offer 64GB of internal storage, expandable to 128GB via microSD support. While offering a 12MP+5MP dual-rear camera configuration, it sports a 20MP front camera with LED flash. The Redmi Note 5 Pro’s 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 13,999, while its 4GB RAM option is worth Rs 16,999.

