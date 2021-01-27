Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series could launch in China soon: Here’s everything we know so far

Redmi Note 10 is soon expected to launch in China as Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing has hinted that the launch isn’t too far. Weibing hasn’t revealed any details of the phone, but has shared an image of the Redmi Note 9 4G on Weibo asking users about their expectations with the upcoming Redmi Note 10 device. The company is expected to launch three devices, including the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.

The new development comes just weeks after it was reported that the new Redmi Note series will launch in India in February this year. Tipster Ishan Agarwal reported on Twitter that the upcoming Redmi phones will be priced aggressively in India. The Redmi Note 10 series could be available in three colour options, including Gray, Green, and White.

While Xiaomi is yet to confirm the India launch of the devices, the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G smartphone has already been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, indicating an imminent launch in India. The alleged phone has also made an appearance on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the model number M2101K6G. It has also reportedly surfaced on the websites of other regulatory bodies, including the European Economic Commission (EEC), Singapore’s IMDA, and Malaysia’s MCMC.

Redmi Note 10 series: Expected specs

The Redmi Note 10 series will likely ship with Android 11 out-of-the-box. The brand could offer the devices in both 4G or 5G models. The 4G variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro is widely rumoured to feature a 120Hz display and pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G SoC. The 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro could draw power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The Redmi phones will likely be available in 6GB/ 64GB and 8GB/128GB options.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro could launch with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. It is expected to offer a 5,050mAh battery. The standard version could sport a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor as well as a big 6,000mAh battery. The rest of the details are currently scarce.