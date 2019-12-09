Xiaomi’s Redmi K30 launch tomorrow in China: Expected specifications, price and more

Xiaomi’s new Redmi K30 with 5G connectivity and 64MP camera from Sony launches tomorrow in Beijing. Xiaomi’s new Redmi K30 with 5G connectivity and 64MP camera from Sony launches tomorrow in Beijing.

The new Redmi K30 series will be unveiled in Beijing, China tomorrow on December 10, and this will be the first 5G phone by Xiaomi’s sub-brand. Redmi has already confirmed several key features of the K30 phone, which will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and sport the Sony IMX686 64MP camera at the back. Here’s a look at all the details known so far.

Redmi K30: Launch timings, livestream

The Redmi K30 will launch at 2 pm China Time in Beijing. This is 11.30 am IST for India. Redmi and Xiaomi usually host a livestream on their China website for their live launch events, and we expect the same for the Redmi K30.

Redmi K30: Camera

The Redmi K30 will come with four cameras and Xiaomi has confirmed that the phone will be the first to run the Sony IMX 686 sensor, which is 64MP. Previously, we have seen Xiaomi introduce a 64MP camera on the Redmi Note 8 Pro as well, though the camera was supplied by Samsung. Redmi has been touting the camera’s of the K30 capabilities on its official Weibo page as well.

The Redmi K30 will also include an ultra-wide camera, likely to be either 8MP or 12MP in size with 120-degrees viewing angle supported. There will also be a macro camera, which will be capable of taking photos as close as 2 cms for extreme close-ups. The macro camera will likely be 2MP given this is the trend we have seen so far. A 5MP camera for depth portrait is also expected.

Overall, the Redmi K30’s camera looks set to be an upgrade compared to the Redmi K20 series, which had a 48MP main camera and a triple camera setup at the back. The design of the camera is also different with a circle around the overall module, which stands out from the rest of the phone.

The other big change with the Redmi K30 will be the selfie camera. Xiaomi is ditching the pop-up selfie camera we saw on the K20 series for the punch-hole display seen on the S10 and other phones. The Redmi K30 has dual front cameras with one camera being 20MP with AI portrait mode supported.

Redmi K30: Processor

This is another big change on the Redmi K30, which will get upgraded to the Snapdragon 765G from Qualcomm. The chipset was just announced at the recently concluded Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii. The Snapdragon 765G is an octa-core processor with the G standing for gaming, which means this is geared towards optimising the gaming performance. The chipset also comes with an integrated 5G modem, which means the phone will support the next generation of mobile connectivity.

However, there is indication from Redmi that the K30 will launch in 5G and 4G LTE variants. In markets like India, where the 5G rollout is far from ready, we could see the LTE version being launched. Leaked benchmarks for the Redmi K30 claims this will be faster compared to the older Snapdragon 730G, which powered the Redmi K20.

Xiaomi also introduced a Redmi K20 Pro in 2019, which was powered by the Snapdragon 855 flagship processor. So far, we only know that the Mi 10 will be the first phone to run the new Snapdragon 865 processor. We will have to wait and see if the Redmi K30 Pro makes an appearance as well or whether it is announced at a later date.

Redmi K30: Other specifications

The Redmi K30 is expected to come in four colour options like blue, red, white with a hint of pink, and purple. It will sport a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

Redmi will not go for the fingerprint sensor under the screen with the K30, but place this on the side button. It is expected to come in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options with up to 256GB of internal storage and a 4,400mAh battery. The phone will likely run MIUI 11 based on Android Pie.

Redmi K30: India launch date, price

Redmi K30 is likely to come to India, given this is a market where the brand dominates. Some reports claim the Redmi K30 has already been certified by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), which is enough indicator that this is coming to the country. Of course, we will have to wait and see how soon Xiaomi announces an India launch.

