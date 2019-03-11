Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 to launch in China on March 18, along with Redmi Note 7 Pro?

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand could launch the Redmi 7 along with the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China on March 18. The Redmi Note 7 Pro was officially launched in India on February 28, and the phone will go on sale on March 13 on Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi’s executives have indicated that the Redmi 7 will also be launching soon, and the phone has already been spotted on China’s certification authority TENAA’s website, and its key specifications have been leaked online.

Advertising

Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun wrote a post asking users about their expectation for the upcoming Redmi 7, including what the price should be for this phone. He had earlier posted about how Redmi 7 would be priced between Yuan 700 to Yuan 800, which would be around Rs 7,000 plus to the 8,000 plus range approximately.

In his latest post, Jun has also replied to user comments indicating the Redmi 7 will continue with the 3.5mm headphone jack, infrared laser seen on most Redmi phones, along with a big battery.

Meanwhile, Redmi’s CEO Lu Weibing posted on his Weibo account saying that a new secret product will be launching along with the Redmi Note 7 Pro. This is being seen as a confirmation that the Redmi 7 will also be introduced at the same event. Specifications of the Redmi Note 7 Pro are already known thanks to the India launch.

Redmi 7: Expected specifications

Coming to the Redmi 7, previous leaks from TENAA’s website have indicated that the phone will have a bigger 6.2-inch IPS LCD display. Xiaomi could introduce the new waterdrop notch on the phone. The company has already done this for the Redmi Note 7 series, and it will likely extend the same to the Redmi 7 phones as well.

The display resolution is expected to be HD+, which is 720p. Other leaks have claimed the phone will the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, and the base variant could start at 2GB RAM with 3GB and 4GB RAM options also expected.

Redmi 7 could have a 2GB RAM+16GB storage option, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, along with microSD support. Redmi 7 is likely to come with dual cameras at the back as well with a 12MP+8MP combination expected at the back. The battery size will be 4000 mAh.

Read more: Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 spotted on China’s TENAA website, to have bigger 6.26-inch display

In 2018, Xiaomi introduced three Redmi phones in India: Redmi 6A, which is the most affordable option, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro.

Advertising

The Redmi 6 Pro came with dual-rear cameras, a full HD+ resolution display and higher price tag compared to the other two options. The brand might follow a similar approach for the Redmi 7 series in India. There’s no word on when the Redmi 7 phones will come to India yet.