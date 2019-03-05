Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 spotted on China’s TENAA website, to have bigger 6.26-inch display

Redmi 7 could be the next device from Xiaomi’s sub-brand, according to a new set of leaks. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro were just launched in India, and the Note 7 goes on sale tomorrow on March 6 in the market.

In the Redmi lineup, the company usually has the Redmi series, followed by a more expensive Redmi Note series. Given the Redmi Note series for 2019 has already been announced, it is expected that the more affordable Redmi 7 will come next. According to a report on a Russian blog, the Redmi 7 has been spotted on China’s TENAA certification website.

The website xiaomishka.ru has reported that the Redmi 7’s specifications list on TENAA includes a 6.26-inches display with HD+ resolution at 1520 x 720 pixels, an octa-core processor at 1.8 Ghz, and 2GB or 3GB or 4GB RAM options.

Leaks also suggest Redmi 7 might just have a regular notch with the 19:5 aspect ratio, rather than the waterdrop notch we saw on the Redmi Note 7 series.

The storage options listed are 16GB, 32GB or 64GB, with a 12MP+8MP camera at the back. The battery specification is mentioned as 3900 mAh, which likely means the battery will be 4000 mAh in size. We have seen Xiaomi offer a 4000 mAh battery with the previous Redmi 6 Pro as well.

The phone also runs Android 9 and could come in Black, Red, Blue, Pink, White, Green, Purple and Gray colour options, which would certainly be a long list of options for the Redmi 7. Further, dimensions of the Redmi 7 are listed as 158.65 × 76.43 × 8.9 mm and it will weigh 180 grams.

Xiaomi has itself not announced any launch date for the Redmi 7, though it should be in the coming months, given the Redmi Note 7 series is now out.

Last year in India, Xiaomi had announced the Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi 6 Pro phones in this series. The price was starting at under Rs 5,999 for the Redmi 6A, with Redmi 6 starting at Rs 7,999, while the Redmi 6 Pro started at Rs 10,999. The most expensive Redmi 6 Pro variant cost Rs 12,999 in India when it was first announced.