Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 launch live updates: Redmi 7 to come with Snapdragon 632 processorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/xiaomis-redmi-7-launch-live-updates-price-specifications-5631653/

Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 launch live updates: Redmi 7 to come with Snapdragon 632 processor

Redmi 7 launch, price, specifications, features LIVE UPDATES; Xiaomi will launch Redmi 7 in China today and the phone is expected to come with dual-cameras and the Snapdragon 632 processor.

Xiaomi, Redmi 7, Redmi 7 launch, Redmi 7 Price, Redmi 7 price in India, Redmi 7 features, Redmi 7 specifications, Redmi 7 sale, Redmi 7 launched
Redmi 7 launch live updates: Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 7 in China today.

Xiaomi will reveal its Redmi 7 along with the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China today. Redmi 7 is the new budget phone series, which will be priced lower than the Redmi Note 7 series. The Redmi Note 7 Pro was officially launched in India first along with the Redmi Note 7 on February 28. Xiaomi has a livestream for the Redmi 7 event on its official China website.

The Redmi 7 is expected to have a water-drop notch display, which will be 6.26-inches in size with HD+ resolution. Previous leaks have indicated that the Redmi 7 will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB or 3GB or 4GB RAM. Redmi 7 could have a 12MP camera at the back with another sensor for the depth-sensing feature. The processor will likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset.

Live Blog

Redmi 7 launch, specifications, price and features LIVE UPDATES below

Redmi Note 7 Pro being launched in China first

Xiaomi is first introducing the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China. The phone has a Sony IMX586 sensor with the 48MP resolution at the back. Xiaomi is comparing the phone with other 48MP camera devices, which are priced higher than the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Redmi Note 7 Pro runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. 

Redmi 7 live event has begun

Xiaomi is launching the Redmi 7 in China today and the launch event has begun. The livestream for the Redmi 7 launch is available on Xiaomi's website here.  The company is also launching the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China, though the phone has already launched in India. Redmi 7 will be priced lower than the Redmi Note 7 series.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Google testing iPhone X-like navigation gestures in Android Q: Report
2 Xiaomi's could be first foldable device you can buy; might sell in India for Rs 75,000 from June
3 Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone could launch in India by June: Report