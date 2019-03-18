Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 launch live updates: Redmi 7 to come with Snapdragon 632 processor

Xiaomi will reveal its Redmi 7 along with the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China today. Redmi 7 is the new budget phone series, which will be priced lower than the Redmi Note 7 series. The Redmi Note 7 Pro was officially launched in India first along with the Redmi Note 7 on February 28. Xiaomi has a livestream for the Redmi 7 event on its official China website.

The Redmi 7 is expected to have a water-drop notch display, which will be 6.26-inches in size with HD+ resolution. Previous leaks have indicated that the Redmi 7 will be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB or 3GB or 4GB RAM. Redmi 7 could have a 12MP camera at the back with another sensor for the depth-sensing feature. The processor will likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset.