Xiaomi’s Poco F1 starts getting stable MIUI 10 ROM based on Android 9 Pie in India

Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie update paired with Android’s November 2018 security patch to its Poco F1. MIUI 10.1.3.0 stable update weighing in at 1.7GB in size will be made available to users in phases, according to a report by XDA Developers.

The company has also listed the OTA files on its official website for MIUI for users, who wish to manually update their smartphones. Poco F1 has recently received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000, and now starts at Rs 19,999 in India. This is a budget offering with a flagship-like performance.

Poco had introduced the Android Pie beta program for the Poco F1 back in November, and was testing out the OS with users as well.

The new Android 9 Pie update brings the November 2018 security patch for Android and Google Lens integration in the camera app. It also brings fixes for issues with Android Auto, fix for microphones not working after earphones were connected and fix for turning off display automatically after a scheduled time period.

Poco F1 users can check for new updates to see if their devices have got the update or not. To check for updates, users will have to go to the settings panel of the device, where they will then be required to open the system tab, and then press the ‘check for updates’ button.

However, if your smartphone hasn’t received the update yet and you can’t wait to try it, one can download the ROM from the company’s official MIUI website and flash it onto your smartphone.

This can be done either with the help of the Xiaomi updater tool or by putting the ROM files into the root directory and then manually installing them from the device’s fast boot mode.

Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB/ 8GB RAM along with 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage.

The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own MIUI based Poco launcher on top. All of this is backed by a 4000mAh battery non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with a f/1.9 aperture, and a 5MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.