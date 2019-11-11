Xiaomi’s patent filing suggests foldable phone with five pop-up cameras

After Samsung and Huawei, Xiaomi is also looking to enter the foldable smartphone segment. The company filed a patent with China’s National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) for a foldable phone that features five pop-up selfie cameras, according to Tigermobiles.com

Xiaomi’s patent, which was filed last year, shows a foldable phone that has hinges and folds outwards. Perhaps what intriguing about the design is the presence of five pop-up selfie cameras. Since the foldable phone has an outward screen and depending upon how you hold the device, the five cameras can either be used as rear cameras or front-facing shooters. The pop-up module sits on the left side of the foldable phone when unfolded.

Xiaomi files thousands of patents for protection that do not necessarily appear in products. Even if a patent is granted it does not necessarily mean that the company would launch the product in the market. That being said, Xioami has shown interest in making a foldable smartphone.

In fact, the company’s co-founder and president Lin Bin earlier this year teased a three-panel foldable phone on China’s Sina Weibo social networking site. The device appeared to be a tablet-sized smartphone with a curved screen when fully unfolded. When held horizontally, the two sides can be folded back, making it a regulars-sized smartphone with screens on both front and back. Back then, Lin claimed that the device would go into production, only if people like it.

Not just Xiaomi, but many smartphone makers are working on foldable smartphones. Samsung and Huawei have already launched foldable phones and Motorola will announce its first flip phone-style foldable phone on November 16.