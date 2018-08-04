Xiaomi’s new red coloured phone revealed in teaser, is it Redmi Note 5 Pro or Redmi 5?

Xiaomi Redmi 5 or Redmi Note 5 could launch in India in a new red colour variant, the company hinted in a teaser. Here are the details. (Image: Twitter) Xiaomi Redmi 5 or Redmi Note 5 could launch in India in a new red colour variant, the company hinted in a teaser. Here are the details. (Image: Twitter)

Xiaomi could launch a new red colour variant of Redmi Note 5 or Redmi 5 in India. Xiaomi India Managing Director and Vice President Manu Kumar Jain posted a photo on the company’s official Twitter handle of him with all the Redmi phones he has used in the last five years. Also on display is a phone in red colour option, which is speculated to be the upcoming new colour variant of Redmi 5 or Redmi Note 5. Notably, Xiaomi has only launched Mi A1 in red colour option in India, but the phone in the teaser does not feature dual rear cameras, which rules out Mi A1.

If one looks at the photo closely, the phone has a circular and not squarish LED flash unit, which hints the phone could be Redmi 5. Both Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 have a similar back design, which makes it difficult to recognise the phone in the teaser. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is currently available in black, blue, gold, and rose gold colour variants, while Redmi 5 is black, gold, lake blue, and rose gold colour options.

“#5YearsWithRedmi: 5 yrs since 1st #Redmi phone was launched globally. Today @RedmiIndia is the most loved smartphone series in India. 1st Redmi phone in India was #Redmi1S & I’ve used every single Redmi device. Still have all of them! Can u identify them? Which is ur fav 1?” Jain wrote on Twitter. We will have to wait to find out if the company is actually planning to bring red colour vaiant of one of its Redmi phones to India.

#5YearsWithRedmi: 5 yrs since 1st #Redmi phone was launched globally. Today @RedmiIndia is the most loved smartphone series in India ❤️ 1st Redmi phone in India was #Redmi1S & I’ve used every single Redmi device. Still have all of them! Can u identify them? Which is ur fav 1? pic.twitter.com/Jx2fTYFPoj — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 2, 2018

In related news, Xiaomi has launched its new feature phone Qin AI, which is powered by Google’s Android, on its crowdfunding platform in China. The Qin AI smartphone is listed for Yuan 199 (approximately Rs 1,990) and it will start shipping from September 15 in black and white colour options. The highlight of Qin AI phone is the artificial intelligence (AI) technology that the device utilises to offer real-time multi-lingual voice translation services up to 17 international languages.

