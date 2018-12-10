Xiaomi’s Mi MIX 3 with 5G-ready Snapdragon 855 will launch in Europe in 2019

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi MIX 3 with 5G capabilities will launch in Europe in 2019, and that it plans to bring more 5G-ready phones to the China market by the third quarter of 2019. Xiaomi recently showcased the 5G version of Mi MIX 3 at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference in GuangZhou, China.

According to Xiaomi’s official statement, it will participate in the first wave of 5G pre-commercial field tests, which will be done by China Mobile in the first quarter of 2019 for the market. The company will also launch the 5G version of Mi MIX 3 in Europe in the first half of 2019.

The commercial smartphones supporting China Mobile’s 5G network will launch in the third quarter of 2019, according to Xiaomi. This means Xiaomi’s other phones for the year will also come with 5G support.

The 5G-ready phones will likely be the premium devices like the Mi 9 series, which will launch next year. Recently, Qualcomm showcased its Snapdragon 855 processor with X50 5G modem, which will power many of these 5G-ready phones.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the 5G version of Mi MIX 3 sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 and X50 5G modem. Thanks to the 5G support, the phone is capable of maximum download speeds of up to 2Gbps on a 5G-network.

The Chinese technology giant says it has been investing in research and development around 5G since 2016 and has also contributed to the antenna array research and development. Back in July 2018, Xiaomi had signed a strategic agreement with China Mobile to explore new applications that make full use of 5G technology. This will also mean using the 5G network to power its Internet of Things (IoT) platform.

Mi MIX 3 with 5G will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, which has a 7nm design like the Apple 12 Bionic chipset and Huawei’s Kirin 980. Mi MIX 3 sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Mi MIX 3 has a ceramic-clad design with the side frame made of 7000-series aluminium alloy. The phone has a sliding mechanism, like we saw on the Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex phones, where the sensors and front cameras are all placed. The original variant is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and the highest version offers 10GB RAM as well.