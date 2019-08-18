MIUI 11 stable version may arrive by the end of September, hints Xiaomi’s Product Director

Xiaomi’s custom OS, MIUI 11, has been in the testing phase for quite some time now and looks like the company is gearing up for the rollout of the new software soon. Xiaomi’s Product Director and the Experience Chief for MIUI has confirmed that the MIUI 11 stable version launch is not far away and it may arrive by the end of September.

Advertising

Since it’s already a little over a year since Xiaomi introduced the MIUI 10, the launch of MIUI 11 is imminent. While the Xiaomi Product Director did not give an exact date for the release of MIUI 11, he posted about a lucky draw for two MIUI conference tickets on Weibo.

The draw time ends on September 5, 2019. Hence, there is a slight possibility that the MIUI 11 will see the light at least by the end of September.

Xiaomi smartphone users are eagerly waiting for the new MIUI version as each version of the custom OS brings significant changes to the table along with new features. One of the most anticipated features of the MIUI 11 is its Dark Mode.

Advertising

Aside from new features, the new software is expected to address the advertisement issue in the Xiaomi phones, which has become the talk of the town in recent times. Early reports suggest that the new features in MIUI 11 will include face unlock and fingerprint sensor working in conjunction for faster unlock speed, automatic screenshots management, new app drawer, new sound effects, improved AI features, private albums for videos, improved energy-saving functions like Monochrome and more.

Devices getting MIUI 11 update

According to an earlier report, the MIUI 11 update will come to the Mi 9, Mi 8 series– including the Mi 8SE variant and the Mi 8 Youth variant. The update will also be available to the Mi MIX series, which includes MIX 2S, MIX 2, MIX 1, and Mi MIX 3 devices. The other Mi devices expected to receive MIUI 11 update include Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, the Mi 5x, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Mi Max 3, and Mi Play.

The list also includes Redmi phones like Redmi Note 7, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, and Redmi 4X. The older Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X are also expected to receive the MIUI 11 update.