Xiaomi’s Black Shark setting up operations in India, will launch gaming smartphone soon

Xiaomi-backed gaming smartphone manufacturer, Black Shark, has setup its India operations in Bengaluru. The company’s India branch will be headed by the company’s Global VP, David Li. Former OnePlus communications head, Chirag Nagendra, has also joined the team as its marketing head and will be responsible for brand building and communications strategy.

Advertising

The company has sent out a press release to all media outlets announcing its arrival in India. It states the company is currently in the process of setting up its India operations and will soon be announcing an official launch date.

Along with its smartphones, the company is also expected to bring a number of its gaming smartphone peripherals like the Gamepad 2.0 Bluetooth controller to India.

To recall, Black Shark started its operation initially in China back in 2018 and then it soon expanded operations to the UK and Europe. The company’s first smartphone was the Black Shark.

The company’s latest smartphone is the Black Shark Helo, which sports a 6.01-inch display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with an Adreno 630 GPU.

The device comes with 6GB/8GB/10GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Advertising

The device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 20MP secondary sensor. On the front, it sports a 20MP sensor to take selfies.