Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 with Snapdragon 855 processor to launch in India next?

Xiaomi’s gaming brand Black Shark launched the Black Shark 2 recently, which runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. The phone could soon be making its way to India, if one goes by a recent report. It appears that the Black Shark 2 has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards or BIS, which suggests the gaming phone will come to India next.

Advertising

Tech website MySmartPrice reported this first and has also posted a screenshot, which shows the Black Shark 2 being certified by BIS. The SKU is mentioned as SKW-H0 in the listing and it clearly mentions Black Shark in the list along with mobile phone in the product.

Neither Xiaomi nor Black Shark have given any indication of whether this phone will come to India soon, but the BIS registration is certainly going to raise interest. After the Poco F1, which was also pitched as a gaming smartphone in India, the Black Shark 2 will the first gaming smartphone from the brand. It should be noted that Black Shark only makes phones with a focus on gaming.

Black Shark 2 in China has a price of Yuan 3,200 or Rs 33,000 approx for the base variant with 6GB RAM+128GB storage. The higher 12GB RAM+256GB storage model was launched at Yuan 4,200, which is nearly Rs 43,000. The company is also selling the phone in Europe.

Advertising

Black Shark 2 specifications and features

The Black Shark 2 runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and comes with a maximum of 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. If the phone launches in India, it would be the only Xiaomi-related phone to offer such high RAM in the country.

Black Shark 2 has a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution. This is a Samsung display with pressure-sensitive system that allows a harder press in order to trigger and makes it ideal for gaming.

The company also claimed that the display colour accuracy has been improved and it reduces screen flicker at low brightness, with lower touch latency to 43.5 ms for gaming purposes. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Black Shark 2 has a 48MP+12MP camera at the back and 20MP front camera coupled with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. For cooling the phone features a vapour chamber system designed to keep the phone from overheating during gaming sessions.

Black Shark 2 also has optional accessories such as a handheld grip for a better gaming experience.Also read. The phone launched in two colours in China: Frozen Silver and Shadow Black — and two storage models in China.